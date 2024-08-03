According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson OVA, another 8 Ukrainian children were returned from the occupied part of Kherson region.

What is known about the return of Ukrainian children from the occupied part of the Kherson region

Prokudin noted that three boys and five girls aged 6 to 17 were returned from the occupied part of the Kherson region.

The children were met in their native land and all the horrors for them are behind them. They are now safe with their parents. They receive the necessary medical and psychological help, - emphasized the head of Kherson OVA. Share

Since the beginning of 2024, 162 children from the Kherson region have already been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

On July 24, thanks to the joint efforts of Bring Kids Back UA and Save Ukraine, seven Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories returned to Ukraine.

It was possible to return to Ukraine:

A 12-year-old girl whose parents serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. For a long time, they looked for an opportunity to evacuate their daughter, because the children of servicemen at the TOT are under close control.

Two brothers, 15 and 19 years old. A month ago, the FSB detained their parents, and nothing is known about them at the moment. Russian special services also interrogated the older brother. It was very difficult to get the boys out of the occupied territory, but now they are safe under the temporary care of their godmother.

An 18-year-old boy and a 19-year-old girl from the Kherson region, who were abandoned by their parents in the occupied territory. They received threats because of their pro-Ukrainian position. Now Ukraine will provide them with the necessary support and help them start a new life.

A 14-year-old boy, who could not leave the temporarily occupied territory because of the city destroyed by Russian troops, was finally reunited with his mother after two years of separation.

The seventh child is a teenage boy whose mother is still under occupation.

Four more children were returned to Ukraine. They were in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region.

Two teenage boys, aged 14 and 15, were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine. Also, two persons from among children deprived of parental care left with them.

What is known about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia

In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary "Mutilated Childhood", which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.