Ukraine returned two more children from the TOT of the Kherson region

A mother and her two daughters, aged 3 and 5, were evacuated from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region.

Ukraine returned a family with children from TOT

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reports this.

The family could not leave on their own, so the Ministry of Reintegration and the public union "Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights" came to help. Share

According to the head of the OVA, 15 days have passed since the start of preparations for departure, a third of which was taken up by the road. Currently, the mother and her children are safe.

Since the beginning of 2024, Ukraine has managed to return 151 children from the Kherson region.

What is known about Russia's abduction of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine

In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary "Mutilated Childhood", which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.