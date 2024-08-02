Ukraine returned two more children from the TOT of the Kherson region

A mother and her two daughters, aged 3 and 5, were evacuated from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region.
Points of attention
- Ukraine successfully evacuated a mother and her two young daughters from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region, assuring their safety and support.
- 151 children have been returned from the Kherson region since the beginning of 2024, highlighting ongoing efforts to reunite families affected by conflict.
- The documentary 'Mutilated Childhood' sheds light on Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, showcasing real stories and expert commentary on the protection of children's rights.
- The joint efforts of the Ministry of Reintegration and the Public Union for Children's Rights contributed to the success of the operation to return the children to safety.
- The heart-wrenching documentary exposes the harsh realities faced by Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, including captivity, torture, and separation from their families.
Ukraine returned a family with children from TOT
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reports this.
According to the head of the OVA, 15 days have passed since the start of preparations for departure, a third of which was taken up by the road. Currently, the mother and her children are safe.
Since the beginning of 2024, Ukraine has managed to return 151 children from the Kherson region.
What is known about Russia's abduction of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine
In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary "Mutilated Childhood", which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.
The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-