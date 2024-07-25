Ukraine returned 4 children from Kherson Oblast occupied by Russia
Publication date

Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Four more children were returned to Ukraine. They were in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region.

  • Two teenagers and two children from among children deprived of parental care were rescued from the Russian occupation.
  • Since the beginning of this year, 152 children and 6 residents of the region with the status of orphans have been evacuated.
  • The documentary "Mutilated Childhood" reveals the truth about the abduction of Ukrainian children from the territories occupied by Russia.
  • The film features real-life stories of children affected by war and commentary from leading academics, psychologists and lawyers.

Ukraine managed to return 4 more children from the Russian occupation

Ukrainians at home! Volunteers of Save Ukraine conducted another rescue operation from the temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast, said the head of Kherson OVA Oleksandr Prokudin.

According to him, two teenage boys, aged 14 and 15, were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine. Also, two persons from among children deprived of parental care left with them.

Now they are safe, receiving the necessary medical and psychological support, Prokudin added.

Since the beginning of this year, 152 children and six residents of the region, who have the status of orphans, have been evacuated from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Kherson region.

Also, on July 24, thanks to the joint efforts of Bring Kids Back UA and Save Ukraine, seven Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories returned to Ukraine.

What is known about Russia's abduction of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine

In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary "Mutilated Childhood", which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.

