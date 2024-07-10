Ukraine home back eight more children for Russia-occupied territories

According to Mykola Kuleba, head of the NGO Save Ukraine, eight more children aged 7 to 17 were returned from the Russian-occupied parts of Donetsk and Kherson regions.

What is known about the return of Ukrainian children from territories occupied by Russia

It is noted that one of the teenagers, named Serhiy, tried to leave the occupation twice.

The Russian occupation forces detained the boy at the very first border, threatened him with prison and accused him of lying.

In addition, they wanted to subject the teenager to hypnosis with the help of a psychic to find out the truth from him during the interrogation.

How Russians mock Ukrainians in the occupied territories

Elena, the mother of two rescued children, one of whom has a severe illness, said that the Russian occupiers beat her until she lost consciousness and then ordered her not to tell anyone that she was in pain.

Another rescued teenager, Taras, bought a Russian SIM card to have a connection in the occupied city. As soon as he activated it, he received a message about the possibility of employment in the Russian service under a contract despite his minor age.

14-year-old Myroslava, who returned from the occupation, told how a Russian soldier threatened her with a gun at the border so that she would go for interrogation.

I was very happy when we crossed the border and finally found ourselves in Ukraine. I feel very well now. There they intimidate and beat, but here is a free country, — says the girl. Share

Children and adults are safe now. A long recovery process awaits them.

In total, Save Ukraine managed to rescue 405 children from Russia and the occupied territories.

What is known about the abduction of Ukrainian children by the Russians

736 children stolen by Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion were returned to Ukraine.

According to official data, Russia has abducted about 20,000 children from the occupied territories of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war.

In 2023, the Online.UA team presented the documentary "Abducted Childhood", which reveals the truth about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.