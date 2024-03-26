Anti-Putin flash mob occurs in Vienna near Russia's embassy

On March 24, an anti-Putin flash mob was held in the federal capital of Austria, Vienna. The banner "Election is a fraud" with a portrait of the Russian dictator was unfurled near the building of the Russian Embassy.

Earlier, on March 18, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria, Alexander Schallenberg, stated that the "presidential elections" in the Russian Federation were neither free nor fair, but were only a "Potemkin village" of real democracy.

Schallenberg emphasised that the result of the "election" was clear from the beginning.

Fake elections in Russia

From March 15 to 17, pseudo-elections of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin took place on the territory of the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, for whom the election was the fifth.

Three candidates who have never criticized Putin or the war against Ukraine "competed" with Putin - MP from Russia's Communist Party Nikolai Kharitonov, head of the Liberal Democratic Party Leonid Slutsky and vice-speaker of the Duma from the "New People" Vladyslav Davankov.

The Russian Central Committee expectetly declared the 71-year-old Putin the winner of the pseudo-election. He had "planted" with the maximum result for all his elections, more than 87% for a turnout of 77.44%.

Europe and the USA called the "elections" of the president of the Russian Federation unfree and unfair. They noted that they do not recognize the results of the pseudo-elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine.