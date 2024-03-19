Putin wants to use "record election victory" to prolong war in Ukraine

According to American analysts, the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, intends to use the "record victory" in the presidential "elections" as a prerequisite for a protracted war against Ukraine.

Putin is determined for a long-term war

Putin is trying to use the declared record voter turnout and support for his candidacy to create the informational prerequisites for a protracted war in Ukraine.

The head of the Kremlin and members of his team continue to lie that the "record voter turnout and high public support" of the dictator demonstrate the unity of the aggressor country and trust in the current president.

According to representatives of the Russian Central Committee, Putin was allegedly able to win the presidential election, gaining 87.28% of the vote.

Moreover, the head of the Central Committee of the Russian Federation, Ella Pamfilova, assures that voter turnout at the elections in Russia was record-high, at 77.44%.

Also, the aggressor country is lying that the dictator received from 88.12 to 95.23 percent of the votes in the occupied Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kherson regions and Crimea.

USA points to falsifications during the elections in Russia

According to American analysts, Russian occupation officials falsified record high support for the Kremlin leader in occupied Ukraine.

In addition, they forced Ukrainian citizens to participate in "elections", which were inherently coercive due to the large number of Russian troops operating in occupied Ukraine. Share

The American Institute for the Study of War also notes that Putin continues efforts to create information conditions to justify the long-term occupation of the territories of Ukraine under the guise of "protecting" the civilian population, which is in danger only because of the Russian invasion.