How many votes were drawn for Putin in the Russian presidential elections?

Russia's Central Election Committee (CEC) announced that it had processed 99.75% of the protocols. Putin received more than 87% of the vote in the Russian elections.

According to the preliminary data of the Russian CEC, 87.29% of voters voted for Putin.

The second place is allegedly occupied by Mykola Kharitonov, who participated in the elections from the Russian Communist Party. He has 4.30% of the vote. Next comes Vyacheslav Davankov ("New People"), for whom, according to the CEC, 3.84% voted. In last place is the leader of the LDPR, Leonid Slutsky, who scored 3.21%.

At the same time, according to the CEC, Putin lost at least six polling stations abroad.

According to the data, the elections in six precincts were won by Vladyslav Davankov, the "Agency" publication drew attention. The results from these precincts look like this:

Warsaw: Davankov (51.01%), Putin (19.78%)

Prague: Davankov (59.89%), Putin (15.68%)

The Hague: Davankov (56.88), Putin (15.22%)

Vilnius: Davankov (39.22%), Putin (29.74%)

Haifa: Davankov (40.82%), Putin (33.93%)

Yerevan (Davankov (49.85%), Putin (32.87%)

What is known about the elections in Russia

Putin won Russia's presidential election on March 17, strengthening his already tight grip on power.

The result means Putin, 71, will enter a new six-year term, overtaking Joseph Stalin to become Russia's longest-serving leader in more than 200 years.

According to polls, Putin won 87.8% of the vote, the highest result in Russia's post-Soviet history.

The day before, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Russia's holding of "elections: "There is no legitimacy in this imitation." He believes that Putin is "simply sick of power and is doing everything to rule forever, and there is no such evil that he will not commit to prolong his power."