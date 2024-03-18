Spanish Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, appealed to the citizens of her country amid Vladimir Putin's threats regarding the use of nuclear weapons.

What threat does Putin pose to EU and NATO countries

Today, a ballistic missile from Russia may well reach Spain. I would like to appeal to Spanish society because sometimes I have the impression that we are not aware of the enormous danger that exists at the moment. And not only in Ukraine, but also in Gaza and the Sahel, where I am very pessimistic about the situation, — notes Robles. Share

The head of the Ministry of Defense of Spain called the threat from the Russian Federation total and absolute.

Robles called on EU countries to engage in rearmament and prepare for possible aggression from Russia.

It is enough to listen to Putin's latest statements, in which he talks about the possibility of nuclear aggression. Europe must realize that the danger is very close, this is not a pure hypothesis, it is real. Countries bordering Russia take this very well; maybe those of us in the south don't have that awareness. We must be fully aware that our democratic values and peace in Europe are under threat, — Robles emphasized. Share

What Robles says about Spain's support for Ukraine

According to her, Spain will do everything possible to provide further assistance to Ukraine.