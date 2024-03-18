Putin endangered the peace in Europe — Spanish Defense Minister
Category
Politics
Publication date

Putin endangered the peace in Europe — Spanish Defense Minister

Margarita Robles
Читати українською
Source:  El Mundo

Spanish Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, appealed to the citizens of her country amid Vladimir Putin's threats regarding the use of nuclear weapons.

What threat does Putin pose to EU and NATO countries

Today, a ballistic missile from Russia may well reach Spain. I would like to appeal to Spanish society because sometimes I have the impression that we are not aware of the enormous danger that exists at the moment. And not only in Ukraine, but also in Gaza and the Sahel, where I am very pessimistic about the situation, — notes Robles.

The head of the Ministry of Defense of Spain called the threat from the Russian Federation total and absolute.

Robles called on EU countries to engage in rearmament and prepare for possible aggression from Russia.

It is enough to listen to Putin's latest statements, in which he talks about the possibility of nuclear aggression. Europe must realize that the danger is very close, this is not a pure hypothesis, it is real. Countries bordering Russia take this very well; maybe those of us in the south don't have that awareness. We must be fully aware that our democratic values and peace in Europe are under threat, — Robles emphasized.

What Robles says about Spain's support for Ukraine

According to her, Spain will do everything possible to provide further assistance to Ukraine.

Supporting Ukraine means not only the protection of its territorial integrity, but also something much more important, namely peace and values that characterize democratic coexistence in Europe and which are clearly threatened by Putin, — the head of the Spanish Defense Ministry notes.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Panic is growing in Russia in anticipation of Putin's tough decisions after the "elections" — NYT
Vladimir Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin is very afraid of NATO — Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas
Kaya Kallas

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?