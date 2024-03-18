Spanish Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, appealed to the citizens of her country amid Vladimir Putin's threats regarding the use of nuclear weapons.
What threat does Putin pose to EU and NATO countries
The head of the Ministry of Defense of Spain called the threat from the Russian Federation total and absolute.
Robles called on EU countries to engage in rearmament and prepare for possible aggression from Russia.
What Robles says about Spain's support for Ukraine
According to her, Spain will do everything possible to provide further assistance to Ukraine.
