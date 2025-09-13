Argentina has banned "birth tourism" by Russian citizens — what is known

The Argentine authorities have made changes to migration policy to stop the practice of so-called birth tourism by Russian citizens.

Argentina puts an end to “birth tourism” by Russian women

This was announced by the Argentine Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Enrique Ignacio Ferrer Vieira.

Argentina, like many Latin American countries, has a visa waiver agreement with Russia to encourage cultural and tourist exchanges. But it wasn't done to attract Russian women who hide their bellies at the border.

Under the new rules, adult foreigners applying for Argentine citizenship through naturalization must prove legal permanent residence in the country and residence in its territory for at least two years prior to submitting the application.

According to Vieira, Buenos Aires complicated the procedure because some newcomers abused the opportunities of the education and healthcare system — for example, giving birth in public hospitals or using public school services, and then leaving the country, avoiding paying taxes.

And this is a source of funding for services.

Previously, children born in Argentina automatically received citizenship, and their parents could naturalize through the family reunification procedure.

The Argentine passport gives visa-free entry to about 170 countries around the world, including the EU, the UK, Japan and New Zealand, as well as the possibility of obtaining a long-term tourist visa to the USA.

According to the Argentine Ministry of Internal Affairs, in 2023, Russian citizens set a record for the number of residence permits received — over 3,700 cases, but almost 75% subsequently left the country. In 2022, 10,500 pregnant Russian women entered Argentina.

Some of them were removed from flights or denied entry to the country due to false information about the purpose of the trip.

In total, more than 23,000 Russians arrived in 2022–2023.