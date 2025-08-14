ATESH conducted reconnaissance of the main base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Novorossiysk

Agents of the ATES resistance movement scouted a strategic facility of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Novorossiysk, which, after the withdrawal of ships from temporarily occupied Crimea, became a key logistics center that plays an important role in ensuring the war against Ukraine.
ATESH scouted the main base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Novorossiysk
During the latest operation, the partisans recorded various types of warships, from anti-submarine to patrol and missile. They are part of the Water District Protection Brigade and the 41st Missile Boat Brigade.
It is noted that minesweepers, supply and engineering support vessels were also spotted in the port, and a tanker in the bay, probably involved in servicing submarines of the 4th Separate Submarine Brigade.
In addition, headquarters are located at the base in Novorossiysk, officer rotations are held, Varshavyanka-type submarines are serviced, and engineering and logistics units ensure the operational readiness of ship groups.
The movement of equipment, the busyness of the berths, and the activity of the personnel confirm that the facility continues to be the center of maritime management of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.
