Agents of the ATES resistance movement continue to detect strategically important military facilities of the occupiers in Crimea. During the last stage of surveillance, a separate radar company was scouted in the Fiolent microdistrict - a key element of the air defense system that provides control and protection of the airspace not only over Sevastopol, but also over the entire western coast of Crimea.
Points of attention
- ATESH agents continue to unveil strategically important military facilities in Crimea, including a key radar company in Sevastopol.
- The 55Zh6U 'Nebo' radar station in Fiolent microdistrict plays a critical role in controlling and protecting the airspace in western Crimea.
- Discover how the ATES agent successfully detected the 'Nebo' surveillance radar, a vital component of the Russian air defense system in occupied Crimea.
ATESH found new Russian air defense in Crimea
The ATESH agent managed to detect the 55Zh6U "Nebo" surveillance radar — one of the most distant radar stations, designed to track aerodynamic and ballistic targets, as well as a mast with an antenna for a radio relay station, thanks to which data is transmitted between command posts, units, and air defense facilities.
This facility is the most important element of the echeloned air defense system in the occupied territory and plays a critical role in detecting and coordinating actions against air threats.
