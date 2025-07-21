ATESH conducted reconnaissance of the Russian defense plant in St. Petersburg

Partisans of the ATESH resistance movement visited the Krasny Oktyabr plant in St. Petersburg. This enterprise manufactures engines for Russian combat aircraft.

ATESH investigated the location and operation of the Russian military-industrial complex plant

This is one of the key enterprises of the Russian military industry, which manufactures power units for Mi and Ka helicopters, as well as gas turbine engines and turbostarters for MiG and Su fighters.

The object is located at coordinates: 59.996630, 30.365872.

As noted in ATESH, the plant has an increased level of security: its territory is surrounded by barbed wire, there is a strict access regime and 24-hour video surveillance, and armed security guards are on duty.