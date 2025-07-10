The Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH blew up relay cabinets on Russian Railways in Volgograd and temporarily occupied Crimea.

ATESH carried out two daring sabotages

ATESH traffic agents conducted a successful sabotage at a strategically important railway junction in Volgograd — they disabled a relay cabinet that provided communication and train traffic control in the area of the Maxim Gorky locomotive depot.

This hub is a key link in the transfer of equipment, fuel, personnel, and ammunition to the southern and eastern directions.

The diversion was prepared in advance to have the maximum effect at a critical moment — when the enemy at the front begins to experience shell starvation. This limits the work of artillery by imposing limits on the use of ammunition and reduces the intensity of assault operations.

The breakdown of relay equipment caused serious disruptions to train traffic, disrupting military logistics and redeployment schedules, as well as the supply of ammunition to the front line. Share

An ATESH agent also carried out a successful sabotage operation near Uvarovoye in the Leninsky district of Crimea. A relay cabinet was destroyed on an important section of the railway that passes through the Kerch Bridge.

This section of the route is strategic for the occupation forces, as equipment, fuel, and personnel are regularly transferred through it. An attack on this logistical thread has delayed the vital supply of military cargo — and such attacks will continue to occur.