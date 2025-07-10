The Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH blew up relay cabinets on Russian Railways in Volgograd and temporarily occupied Crimea.
- ATESH carried out two daring sabotage operations on Russian railways in Volgograd and Crimea, disrupting enemy logistics and military supply chains.
- The attacks on strategically important railway junctions severely limited the movement of equipment, fuel, and ammunition at the front, causing disruptions in military operations.
ATESH traffic agents conducted a successful sabotage at a strategically important railway junction in Volgograd — they disabled a relay cabinet that provided communication and train traffic control in the area of the Maxim Gorky locomotive depot.
This hub is a key link in the transfer of equipment, fuel, personnel, and ammunition to the southern and eastern directions.
The diversion was prepared in advance to have the maximum effect at a critical moment — when the enemy at the front begins to experience shell starvation. This limits the work of artillery by imposing limits on the use of ammunition and reduces the intensity of assault operations.
An ATESH agent also carried out a successful sabotage operation near Uvarovoye in the Leninsky district of Crimea. A relay cabinet was destroyed on an important section of the railway that passes through the Kerch Bridge.
This section of the route is strategic for the occupation forces, as equipment, fuel, and personnel are regularly transferred through it. An attack on this logistical thread has delayed the vital supply of military cargo — and such attacks will continue to occur.
