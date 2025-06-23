A former Wagner member has retaliated against Russian troops in the Skadovsk district of the occupied Kherson region, the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH reported.
Points of attention
- ATESH, the Crimean Tatar resistance movement, staged a daring sabotage operation in the Kherson region, targeting Russian troops.
- Former Wagner members are avenging those who betrayed and destroyed their commander by attacking the occupiers in the Kherson region.
- The ATESH movement aims to eliminate enemy equipment and men as a form of retaliation against the Russian forces in Ukraine.
ATESH blew up a military vehicle of the Russian occupiers in the Kherson region's TOT
On the anniversary of Prigozhin's march on Moscow, an ATES agent, a former soldier of the Wagner PMC, carried out a sabotage operation in the village of Myrne, Kherson region.
During the attack, a group of Russian soldiers guarding the assembly point was also eliminated. The enemy lost both equipment and men — right in the rear, where they felt safe.
Peaceful is Ukraine. Anyone who comes with war will be burned and eliminated.
The ranks of "ATESH" give former Wagner members a chance to take revenge on those who betrayed and destroyed their commander.
