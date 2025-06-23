Watch: ATESH carried out a daring sabotage at the Kherson Region TOT
Читати українською
Source:  ATESH

A former Wagner member has retaliated against Russian troops in the Skadovsk district of the occupied Kherson region, the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH reported.

  • ATESH, the Crimean Tatar resistance movement, staged a daring sabotage operation in the Kherson region, targeting Russian troops.
  • Former Wagner members are avenging those who betrayed and destroyed their commander by attacking the occupiers in the Kherson region.
  • The ATESH movement aims to eliminate enemy equipment and men as a form of retaliation against the Russian forces in Ukraine.

ATESH blew up a military vehicle of the Russian occupiers in the Kherson region's TOT

On the anniversary of Prigozhin's march on Moscow, an ATES agent, a former soldier of the Wagner PMC, carried out a sabotage operation in the village of Myrne, Kherson region.

During the operation, an army vehicle intended for transfer to the front was set on fire.

During the attack, a group of Russian soldiers guarding the assembly point was also eliminated. The enemy lost both equipment and men — right in the rear, where they felt safe.

Peaceful is Ukraine. Anyone who comes with war will be burned and eliminated.

The ranks of "ATESH" give former Wagner members a chance to take revenge on those who betrayed and destroyed their commander.

