On Russia Day, ATESH agents conveyed “greetings” to the occupiers — one of the partisans set fire to an army truck “Ural.” The result — several occupiers of the next shift remained in the fields of Zaporizhia forever.
Points of attention
- ATESH agents conducted a sabotage operation near Melitopol, blowing up a car with occupiers as a direct message to the enemy.
- The incident serves as a reminder that no occupier can feel safe, even in the deep rear, highlighting the relentless efforts of ATESH in fighting inside the occupied territories.
An explosive “gift” for Russia Day from Melitopol partisans
ATESH agents carried out another sabotage operation at the TOT — blowing up a military vehicle along with the occupiers.
This action is not just a diversion, but a direct signal: no occupier can feel safe, even in the deep rear. We act systematically and consistently. ATESH continues to fight inside the occupied territories. The enemy will burn.
