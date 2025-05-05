ATESH carried out sabotage at an electrical substation in Saratov

This sabotage led to serious consequences for the operation of Russian critical infrastructure.

As a result, the power supply to two cellular base stations was completely disrupted. These stations provided communications in areas where key industrial facilities are located, including the GazPromMash oil refinery, the Pirogrup plant, and a mobilization center that the Russians use to coordinate their criminal activities.

The cessation of the operation of these communication stations will seriously complicate the coordination of the invaders' actions, logistics, and create additional problems for the organization of defense.