Watch: ATESH guerrillas set fire to a transformer substation in Saratov
Category
Events
Publication date

Watch: ATESH guerrillas set fire to a transformer substation in Saratov

bavovna
Читати українською
Source:  ATESH

Agents of the partisan movement ATESH disabled a transformer substation in Saratov, Russia.

Points of attention

  • ATESH guerrillas disabled a transformer substation in Saratov, disrupting power supply to key industrial facilities and communication base stations.
  • The sabotage caused serious consequences for Russian critical infrastructure, including disrupting the power supply to two cellular base stations.

ATESH carried out sabotage at an electrical substation in Saratov

This sabotage led to serious consequences for the operation of Russian critical infrastructure.

As a result, the power supply to two cellular base stations was completely disrupted. These stations provided communications in areas where key industrial facilities are located, including the GazPromMash oil refinery, the Pirogrup plant, and a mobilization center that the Russians use to coordinate their criminal activities.

The cessation of the operation of these communication stations will seriously complicate the coordination of the invaders' actions, logistics, and create additional problems for the organization of defense.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
ATESH found the FSB command post in the Yalta sanatorium
Yalta
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"ATESH" carried out sabotage in Moscow
"ATESH" disclosed the details of a new operation on enemy territory

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?