An ATESH agent successfully conducted a sabotage operation in the settlement of Mohyltsy (Moscow Region), destroying the equipment of a transformer substation that provided the region's electrical and telecommunications infrastructure.

ATESH has disconnected military facilities in the Moscow region

As a result of its outage, communication disruptions occurred at a number of important military facilities, including:

629th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment (military unit 51857),

21st Separate Operational Brigade (military unit 3641),

military camp where 3/2 51084 are located.

Problems have also been recorded in the 483rd Military Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation and at the distribution warehouse of the SberLogistics company, which performs contracts for the Russian Ministry of Defense.