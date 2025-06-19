ATESH has identified new locations of concentration of Russian military equipment in Crimea
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

ATESH has identified new locations of concentration of Russian military equipment in Crimea

ATESH
Читати українською
Source:  ATESH

ATESH agents recorded active movements of the Russian army in temporarily occupied Crimea. It is noted that the Russians were trying to simulate the beginning of preparations for crossing the Dnieper in its southern reaches.

Points of attention

  • ATESH has recorded the active movement of Russian military equipment in Crimea.
  • The occupiers are trying to simulate preparations for crossing the Dnieper River, but this information is unreliable.
  • Russian forces have spent significant resources moving equipment in an attempt to conceal their true intentions.

ATESH scouted new locations of Russian military equipment

Our agents have recorded the active movement of military engineering equipment between Feodosia and Dzhankoy. The occupiers are spreading false information that the equipment is heading to the Kherson region to cross the Dnieper.

It is reported that in this way, Russian troops, seeking to confuse the Ukrainian Defense Forces and hide their true intentions, overtook a large column of equipment in vain, while consuming a significant amount of fuel.

This unnecessary activity helped ATES agents identify the locations of the occupiers' engineering equipment. The data obtained has already been transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Forces for precise planning and successful strikes on the enemy.

Recall that recently, in the Genichesk district of Crimea, partisans destroyed a vehicle that belonged to the Russian military and was equipped to work with drones and electronic warfare.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
ATESH conducted reconnaissance of the Russian army headquarters in Rostov — photo
ATESH conducted reconnaissance of the Russian army headquarters in Rostov — photo
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
ATESH investigated the details of the work of a defense plant in St. Petersburg — photo
ATESH
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sabotage near Melitopol. ATESH blew up a car with occupiers — video
Sabotage near Melitopol. ATESH blew up a car with occupiers — video

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?