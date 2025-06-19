ATESH has identified new locations of concentration of Russian military equipment in Crimea

ATESH agents recorded active movements of the Russian army in temporarily occupied Crimea. It is noted that the Russians were trying to simulate the beginning of preparations for crossing the Dnieper in its southern reaches.
Points of attention
- ATESH has recorded the active movement of Russian military equipment in Crimea.
- The occupiers are trying to simulate preparations for crossing the Dnieper River, but this information is unreliable.
- Russian forces have spent significant resources moving equipment in an attempt to conceal their true intentions.
ATESH scouted new locations of Russian military equipment
It is reported that in this way, Russian troops, seeking to confuse the Ukrainian Defense Forces and hide their true intentions, overtook a large column of equipment in vain, while consuming a significant amount of fuel.
This unnecessary activity helped ATES agents identify the locations of the occupiers' engineering equipment. The data obtained has already been transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Forces for precise planning and successful strikes on the enemy.
Recall that recently, in the Genichesk district of Crimea, partisans destroyed a vehicle that belonged to the Russian military and was equipped to work with drones and electronic warfare.
