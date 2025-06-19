ATESH has identified new locations of concentration of Russian military equipment in Crimea

ATESH agents recorded active movements of the Russian army in temporarily occupied Crimea. It is noted that the Russians were trying to simulate the beginning of preparations for crossing the Dnieper in its southern reaches.

ATESH scouted new locations of Russian military equipment

Our agents have recorded the active movement of military engineering equipment between Feodosia and Dzhankoy. The occupiers are spreading false information that the equipment is heading to the Kherson region to cross the Dnieper. Share

It is reported that in this way, Russian troops, seeking to confuse the Ukrainian Defense Forces and hide their true intentions, overtook a large column of equipment in vain, while consuming a significant amount of fuel.

This unnecessary activity helped ATES agents identify the locations of the occupiers' engineering equipment. The data obtained has already been transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Forces for precise planning and successful strikes on the enemy.

Recall that recently, in the Genichesk district of Crimea, partisans destroyed a vehicle that belonged to the Russian military and was equipped to work with drones and electronic warfare.