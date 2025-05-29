The Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH conducted reconnaissance of an aircraft engine factory in St. Petersburg.
- ATESH agents conducted reconnaissance of a defense plant in St. Petersburg, gathering important data on aircraft engine production.
- The intelligence obtained will empower the Ukrainian Defense Forces to deliver a significant blow to the Russian Federation's capabilities in air combat operations.
- The detailed research on the Klimov ODKK plant will aid in developing a strategy to destroy a key enemy facility, enhancing tactical advantage.
ATESH explored the specifics of the plant's operation in St. Petersburg
Traffic agents successfully conducted reconnaissance of the facilities of the ODKK Klimov enterprise, located in St. Petersburg. Ka-52.
We have thoroughly studied the territory and production facilities of this facility and promptly transmitted the obtained data to the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This information will help to deal a serious blow to the Russian army's ability to conduct combat operations in the air.
