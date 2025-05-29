ATESH investigated the details of the work of a defense plant in St. Petersburg — photo
Category
World
Publication date

ATESH investigated the details of the work of a defense plant in St. Petersburg — photo

ATESH
Читати українською
Source:  ATESH

The Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH conducted reconnaissance of an aircraft engine factory in St. Petersburg.

Points of attention

  • ATESH agents conducted reconnaissance of a defense plant in St. Petersburg, gathering important data on aircraft engine production.
  • The intelligence obtained will empower the Ukrainian Defense Forces to deliver a significant blow to the Russian Federation's capabilities in air combat operations.
  • The detailed research on the Klimov ODKK plant will aid in developing a strategy to destroy a key enemy facility, enhancing tactical advantage.

ATESH explored the specifics of the plant's operation in St. Petersburg

Traffic agents successfully conducted reconnaissance of the facilities of the ODKK Klimov enterprise, located in St. Petersburg. Ka-52.

We have thoroughly studied the territory and production facilities of this facility and promptly transmitted the obtained data to the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This information will help to deal a serious blow to the Russian army's ability to conduct combat operations in the air.

The results will not be long in coming! — promise the partisans.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
ATESH carried out sabotage near Moscow — Russian military facilities were left without communication
ATESH
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
ATESH conducted reconnaissance of the Russian army headquarters in Rostov — photo
ATESH conducted reconnaissance of the Russian army headquarters in Rostov — photo

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?