ATES agents conducted reconnaissance of the 127th separate reconnaissance brigade (military unit 67606), stationed in occupied Sevastopol. The unit is part of the 22nd Army Corps of the Coastal Troops of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and is actively used in the Kherson direction.
Points of attention
- The 127th Separate Reconnaissance Brigade in Sevastopol is actively used in the Kherson direction and specializes in reconnaissance and assault operations.
- ATESH agents discovered the main facilities, duty schedules, and movement routes of the Russian army brigade, providing crucial information to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
- The brigade was formed in 2014 after the occupation of Crimea and plays a significant role in the structures of the occupation forces in Crimea.
The brigade, formed in 2014 after the occupation of Crimea, specializes in reconnaissance and assault operations.
All information was promptly transferred to the Defense Forces of Ukraine for appropriate measures.
The work to expose the structures of the occupation forces in Crimea continues. ATESH demonstrates that even elite units are not immune from our influence.
