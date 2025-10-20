ATESH conducted reconnaissance of the positions of the Russian army brigade in Sevastopol
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

ATESH conducted reconnaissance of the positions of the Russian army brigade in Sevastopol

ATESH
Читати українською
Source:  ATESH

ATES agents conducted reconnaissance of the 127th separate reconnaissance brigade (military unit 67606), stationed in occupied Sevastopol. The unit is part of the 22nd Army Corps of the Coastal Troops of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and is actively used in the Kherson direction.

Points of attention

  • The 127th Separate Reconnaissance Brigade in Sevastopol is actively used in the Kherson direction and specializes in reconnaissance and assault operations.
  • ATESH agents discovered the main facilities, duty schedules, and movement routes of the Russian army brigade, providing crucial information to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
  • The brigade was formed in 2014 after the occupation of Crimea and plays a significant role in the structures of the occupation forces in Crimea.

ATESH conducted reconnaissance of the occupiers' 127th ORB in Sevastopol

The brigade, formed in 2014 after the occupation of Crimea, specializes in reconnaissance and assault operations.

ATESH agents established the locations of the main facilities of the military unit, duty schedules at posts, and the movement routes of the command staff.

All information was promptly transferred to the Defense Forces of Ukraine for appropriate measures.

The work to expose the structures of the occupation forces in Crimea continues. ATESH demonstrates that even elite units are not immune from our influence.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
ATESH conducted reconnaissance of the Russian Black Sea Fleet's IOC in Sevastopol
ATESH

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?