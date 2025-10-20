ATESH conducted reconnaissance of the positions of the Russian army brigade in Sevastopol

ATES agents conducted reconnaissance of the 127th separate reconnaissance brigade (military unit 67606), stationed in occupied Sevastopol. The unit is part of the 22nd Army Corps of the Coastal Troops of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and is actively used in the Kherson direction.

The brigade, formed in 2014 after the occupation of Crimea, specializes in reconnaissance and assault operations.

ATESH agents established the locations of the main facilities of the military unit, duty schedules at posts, and the movement routes of the command staff. Share

All information was promptly transferred to the Defense Forces of Ukraine for appropriate measures.

The work to expose the structures of the occupation forces in Crimea continues. ATESH demonstrates that even elite units are not immune from our influence.