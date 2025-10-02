ATESH guerrillas made their way into the Information and Computing Center of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

Resistance agents conducted reconnaissance of the Information and Computing Center of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

This center is the brain and nervous system of any modern army: it collects, processes, and analyzes huge amounts of data, ensuring decision-making at all levels.

Address: 1-B Rudneva St., Sevastopol. Coordinates: 44.585227, 33.5103498

The IOC receives information from satellites and drones, models enemy actions, coordinates the work of different branches of the military, and protects networks from cyberattacks.

The ATES agent studied the security system and the center's operating hours. It is likely that data storage systems and powerful computer equipment are located here.

Every detail is recorded by our agents. This information allows us to keep the enemy under constant surveillance and strengthen control over the situation.