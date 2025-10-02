ATESH conducted reconnaissance of the Russian Black Sea Fleet's IOC in Sevastopol
ATESH conducted reconnaissance of the Russian Black Sea Fleet's IOC in Sevastopol

ATESH
Читати українською
Source:  ATESH

ATESH guerrillas made their way into the Information and Computing Center of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

Points of attention

  • ATESH guerrillas infiltrated the Information and Computing Center of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, gathering crucial intelligence.
  • The Information and Computing Center in Sevastopol is a strategic hub for data collection, processing, and analysis for the Russian Black Sea Fleet.
  • The center is essential for coordinating military operations, modeling enemy actions, and safeguarding networks from cyber threats.

The Russian Black Sea Fleet's Information and Computing Center is under the sights of ATESH

Resistance agents conducted reconnaissance of the Information and Computing Center of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

This center is the brain and nervous system of any modern army: it collects, processes, and analyzes huge amounts of data, ensuring decision-making at all levels.

Address: 1-B Rudneva St., Sevastopol. Coordinates: 44.585227, 33.5103498

The IOC receives information from satellites and drones, models enemy actions, coordinates the work of different branches of the military, and protects networks from cyberattacks.

The ATES agent studied the security system and the center's operating hours. It is likely that data storage systems and powerful computer equipment are located here.

Every detail is recorded by our agents. This information allows us to keep the enemy under constant surveillance and strengthen control over the situation.

