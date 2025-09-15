ATES conducted reconnaissance of a strategic facility of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.

A shortage of military equipment and food has been recorded at one of the strategic facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.

The agents conducted reconnaissance of the 758th Logistics and Technical Support Center (LTSC) of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

The guerrillas recorded an almost complete absence of equipment on the base, and the few vehicles appeared to be out of service.

ATES noted a clear sign of a shortage of equipment among the occupiers: it is being moved throughout Crimea to protect it from strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Object coordinates: 44.58021, 33.50951

The 758th Central Military District is a strategic facility through which the Black Sea Fleet receives fuel, ammunition, and food. Without its work, the fleet is unable to conduct combat operations. It is no coincidence that the center's warehouses have already become targets of attacks in the area of Sakharnaya Golovka and Shabalina Street. Share

ATES added that all collected data was transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.