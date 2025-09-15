ATESH conducted reconnaissance of a strategic facility of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea
ATESH
Source:  ATESH

ATES conducted reconnaissance of a strategic facility of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.

Points of attention

  • ATESH conducted reconnaissance at a strategic facility of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea, uncovering a shortage of military equipment and food.
  • The 758th Central Metallurgical Plant plays a crucial role in supporting the Black Sea Fleet by providing fuel, ammunition, and food, making it a key target for reconnaissance.
  • The recorded absence of equipment at the facility and the faulty machines highlight vulnerabilities within the Russian Black Sea Fleet's logistics and technical support.

A shortage of military equipment and food has been recorded at one of the strategic facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.

The agents conducted reconnaissance of the 758th Logistics and Technical Support Center (LTSC) of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

The guerrillas recorded an almost complete absence of equipment on the base, and the few vehicles appeared to be out of service.

ATES noted a clear sign of a shortage of equipment among the occupiers: it is being moved throughout Crimea to protect it from strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Object coordinates: 44.58021, 33.50951

The 758th Central Military District is a strategic facility through which the Black Sea Fleet receives fuel, ammunition, and food. Without its work, the fleet is unable to conduct combat operations. It is no coincidence that the center's warehouses have already become targets of attacks in the area of Sakharnaya Golovka and Shabalina Street.

ATES added that all collected data was transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

