ATES conducted reconnaissance of a strategic facility of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.
A shortage of military equipment and food has been recorded at one of the strategic facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.
The agents conducted reconnaissance of the 758th Logistics and Technical Support Center (LTSC) of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.
The guerrillas recorded an almost complete absence of equipment on the base, and the few vehicles appeared to be out of service.
ATES noted a clear sign of a shortage of equipment among the occupiers: it is being moved throughout Crimea to protect it from strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
Object coordinates: 44.58021, 33.50951
ATES added that all collected data was transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
