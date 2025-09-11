Watch: ATESH sabotaged a defense plant in Tula, Russia
Watch: ATESH sabotaged a defense plant in Tula, Russia

Source:  ATESH

The ATESH resistance movement attacked an air defense plant in Tula. In particular, the partisans destroyed a communications tower.

  • ATESH, a resistance movement, conducted a sabotage operation on a defense plant in Tula, Russia, targeting military infrastructure.
  • The attack resulted in the destruction of a communications tower at the Shcheglovsky Val JSC plant, impacting the Russian military-industrial complex.
  • The targeted plant is involved in the development of air defense systems, rapid-fire guns, and small arms, assembling crucial military equipment.

ATESH carried out sabotage in Tula, Russia

The movement's agents successfully disabled communications at a defense plant in Tula. As a result of the sabotage, they managed to destroy a communications tower near the Shcheglovsky Val JSC plant.

ATES clarified that this enterprise belongs to the Russian military-industrial complex. As explained, it develops air defense systems, rapid-fire guns, and small arms.

In particular, the plant's workshops assemble the Kornet ATGM and Pantsir-S air defense missile systems.

ATES also said that they had previously conducted reconnaissance of this facility, and the Defense Forces of Ukraine had struck the plant. But now the movement itself is changing its approach.

Now we are moving to more active actions and destroying the enterprise's infrastructure — and this is just the beginning!

