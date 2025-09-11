Watch: ATESH sabotaged a defense plant in Tula, Russia

The ATESH resistance movement attacked an air defense plant in Tula. In particular, the partisans destroyed a communications tower.
ATESH carried out sabotage in Tula, Russia
The movement's agents successfully disabled communications at a defense plant in Tula. As a result of the sabotage, they managed to destroy a communications tower near the Shcheglovsky Val JSC plant.
ATES clarified that this enterprise belongs to the Russian military-industrial complex. As explained, it develops air defense systems, rapid-fire guns, and small arms.
ATES also said that they had previously conducted reconnaissance of this facility, and the Defense Forces of Ukraine had struck the plant. But now the movement itself is changing its approach.
Now we are moving to more active actions and destroying the enterprise's infrastructure — and this is just the beginning!
