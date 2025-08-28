Watch: ATESH disables the occupiers' artillery in the Kherson region's TOT

The Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH is damaging the artillery of the Russian occupiers in the Kherson direction.

ATESH conducts sabotage at the Kherson region's TOT

A movement agent from among the servicemen of the 328th Airborne Assault Regiment of the Russian Army continues to systematically mine enemy ammunition.

Thanks to these actions, 6 confirmed 122mm D-30 howitzers have already been destroyed and disabled, as well as 2 trucks full of ammunition, including personnel involved in transporting ammunition and servicing these weapons. Share

This work has been going on for several days now — strikes on artillery and ammunition depots significantly weaken the ability of Russian troops to fire on the positions of the Ukrainian defense forces.