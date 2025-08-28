The Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH is damaging the artillery of the Russian occupiers in the Kherson direction.
Points of attention
- ATESH, the Crimean Tatar resistance movement, is effectively disrupting Russian occupiers' artillery operations in the Kherson region.
- ATESH agents have destroyed and disabled multiple howitzers and ammunition trucks, significantly weakening Russian troops' firepower.
- The systematic mining and detonation of enemy ammunition showcase the strategic sabotage efforts of ATESH agents, impacting Russian military capabilities.
ATESH conducts sabotage at the Kherson region's TOT
A movement agent from among the servicemen of the 328th Airborne Assault Regiment of the Russian Army continues to systematically mine enemy ammunition.
This work has been going on for several days now — strikes on artillery and ammunition depots significantly weaken the ability of Russian troops to fire on the positions of the Ukrainian defense forces.
It is important to emphasize: our agent is not acting alone. There are dozens of agents within the ranks of ATES who are conducting similar work not only in the Kherson direction, but also in other areas of the front and deep behind enemy lines.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-