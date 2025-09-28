WAtch: ATESH carried out sabotage on the railway in occupied Volnovakha
WAtch: ATESH carried out sabotage on the railway in occupied Volnovakha

Volnovakha
Source:  ATESH

The ATES resistance movement blew up a railway in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region. The sabotage took place in Volnovas.

Points of attention

  • The ATESH resistance movement conducted a successful sabotage operation on a railway in Volnovakha, Donetsk, hindering enemy supply chains.
  • By targeting key supply hubs like Volnovakha, the ATESH movement is creating disruptions in the rear of the occupiers and impeding their combat operations.
  • The sabotage in Volnovakha is part of a strategic effort by ATES to block enemy logistics and weaken their position in the region.

ATESH blocks the enemy's rear: a strike on logistics in Volnovakha

An ATES agent sabotaged a railway near the settlement of Volnovakha (47°34'51.8"N 37°30'32.6"E), preventing the supply of ammunition, equipment, and personnel.

Volnovakha is a key supply hub on the Zaporizhia and Kherson directions. Disruption of logistics slows down the pace of the enemy's combat operations, creating a chain of disruptions in the rear of the occupiers. ️

Every observation and signal from our agents is a direct blow to the enemy's troops. The enemy can no longer feel safe, even in the rear.

