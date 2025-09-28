The ATES resistance movement blew up a railway in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region. The sabotage took place in Volnovas.
ATESH blocks the enemy's rear: a strike on logistics in Volnovakha
An ATES agent sabotaged a railway near the settlement of Volnovakha (47°34'51.8"N 37°30'32.6"E), preventing the supply of ammunition, equipment, and personnel.
Volnovakha is a key supply hub on the Zaporizhia and Kherson directions. Disruption of logistics slows down the pace of the enemy's combat operations, creating a chain of disruptions in the rear of the occupiers. ️
