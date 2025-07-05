Large-scale sabotage took place near Vladivostok, Russia — sources
Category
Events
Publication date

Large-scale sabotage took place near Vladivostok, Russia — sources

bavovna
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

A Russian gas pipeline exploded and a water pipeline was destroyed in the Vladivostok area, sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate told ONLINE.UA.

Points of attention

  • An explosion and subsequent fire destroyed branches of the Vladivostok gas pipeline and a water pipeline near Vladivostok, affecting gas and water supplies to military facilities.
  • The sabotage occurred in the Sea of Japan area, impacting the 155th Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet and causing large-scale destruction.
  • The incident exposed vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure in the far east region of Russia and raised concerns about security measures.

Large-scale sabotage near Russian Vladivostok: what is known

In the far east of the aggressor country, an explosion and subsequent fire destroyed branches of the Vladivostok gas pipeline, which runs along the coast of the Sea of Japan.

As reported by our sources in Ukrainian military intelligence, the gas pipeline, in particular, provides gas supply to a number of military facilities of the Russian Armed Forces located along the coast of the Sea of Japan, namely, individual units of the 155th Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Armed Forces.

It is noted that part of the specified gas pipeline was put into operation in March 2025. A water pipeline that provides drinking water to military garrisons was also destroyed by explosion.

According to sources, the explosions occurred around 1-2 am on July 5, followed by a large-scale fire. After that, Russian special services and repair teams arrived at the scene.

To hide information from the local population, in view of the celebration of the 165th anniversary of the founding of the city of Vladivostok, local special services turned off mobile Internet and communications in the area of Lazurnaya Bay (Shamora).

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU conducted a special operation against the Russian Marine Corps in Vladivostok — sources
What is known about the results of the new special operation of the DIU
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU powerfully "congratulated" military facilities of Bryansk on the Constitution Day of Ukraine — sources
The DIU effectively got even with the enemy on Constitution Day

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?