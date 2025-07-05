Large-scale sabotage took place near Vladivostok, Russia — sources

A Russian gas pipeline exploded and a water pipeline was destroyed in the Vladivostok area, sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate told ONLINE.UA.

Large-scale sabotage near Russian Vladivostok: what is known

In the far east of the aggressor country, an explosion and subsequent fire destroyed branches of the Vladivostok gas pipeline, which runs along the coast of the Sea of Japan.

As reported by our sources in Ukrainian military intelligence, the gas pipeline, in particular, provides gas supply to a number of military facilities of the Russian Armed Forces located along the coast of the Sea of Japan, namely, individual units of the 155th Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Armed Forces.

It is noted that part of the specified gas pipeline was put into operation in March 2025. A water pipeline that provides drinking water to military garrisons was also destroyed by explosion.

According to sources, the explosions occurred around 1-2 am on July 5, followed by a large-scale fire. After that, Russian special services and repair teams arrived at the scene. Share

To hide information from the local population, in view of the celebration of the 165th anniversary of the founding of the city of Vladivostok, local special services turned off mobile Internet and communications in the area of Lazurnaya Bay (Shamora).