A sabotage occurred in the Zaporizhia region, as a result of which 18 officers of the operational staff of the headquarters of the 35th combined arms army of the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, were eliminated at once.

This was reported on September 18, by "I Want to Live" — a state project of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

According to the Coordination Headquarters, the sabotage occurred on August 30 in the area of the temporarily occupied settlement of Voskresenka. Unknown individuals set fire to dry grass near the command post of the 35th Russian Army.

The fire quickly spread to the premises and dugouts of the command post. Due to the smoke and carbon monoxide filling of the command post, the operational staff of the headquarters were unable to escape.

A list of liquidated officers of the Russian army was also published.

As a reminder, on September 1, former advisor to the mayor of Mariupol and head of the Center for the Study of the Occupation, Petro Andryuschenko, reported that on August 30, a Russian command post was burned down in the area of the village of Voskresenka, Zaporizhia region, as a result of a successful joint operation by the GUR and the Mariupol Resistance.