ATESH found a disguised headquarters of the Russian occupiers at a recreation center in Sevastopol

Russian invaders are using recreation centers in temporarily occupied Sevastopol to house military units, the partisan movement ATESH has learned.
ATESH reconnoitered the location of the Russian occupier unit
Traffic agents are recording a sharp increase in activity in the area of the Sevastopol military recreation base. This complex, which was previously intended for recreation and rehabilitation of servicemen, has now been transformed by the invaders into a disguised military command center.
Most of them move around in civilian clothes so that the facility looks like a regular vacation home and does not attract unnecessary attention.
The invaders are cynically covering up what was supposed to be a facility for the treatment and recovery of their soldiers, but have actually turned it into a headquarters. This is further evidence that they are frantically looking for any way to hide key control nodes.
ATESH continues to monitor this unit and its activities.
