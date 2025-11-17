ATESH scouted military units of the Russian Armed Forces near St. Petersburg, which supply the Black Sea Fleet and carry out repressions in the occupied territories of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- ATESH agents scouted key military facilities south of St. Petersburg, exposing units supplying the Black Sea Fleet and conducting repressions in Ukraine.
- The reconnaissance focused on three occupier facilities, including a Training Center, Logistics Center, and a Naval base in the Gulf of Finland area.
ATESH conducted new reconnaissance near St. Petersburg
ATES agents conducted a detailed reconnaissance of three key military facilities of the occupiers south of St. Petersburg, on the shores of the Gulf of Finland (area of the village of Velika Izhora):
Military unit 3526 (Training Center of the 33rd Operational Brigade);
military unit 55443-25 (1060 Logistics Center);
military unit 81263 (7082 technical mine and torpedo base of the Navy of the 1st category).
The 1060th Central Military District has strengthened its defenses by increasing its air defense budget — the command is afraid of air defense strikes on its storage. The coordinates of mine and torpedo weapons (military unit 81263) have been recorded.
All data was promptly transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Forces. "ATESH" will find all the terrorists and places where the enemy hides weapons.
