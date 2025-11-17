ATESH scouted military units of the Russian Armed Forces near St. Petersburg, which supply the Black Sea Fleet and carry out repressions in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

ATESH conducted new reconnaissance near St. Petersburg

ATES agents conducted a detailed reconnaissance of three key military facilities of the occupiers south of St. Petersburg, on the shores of the Gulf of Finland (area of the village of Velika Izhora):

Military unit 3526 (Training Center of the 33rd Operational Brigade);

military unit 55443-25 (1060 Logistics Center);

military unit 81263 (7082 technical mine and torpedo base of the Navy of the 1st category).

Our agents report that the 33rd Brigade is actively conducting raids on the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, searching for partisans and repressing patriots. Therefore, we responded in kind — we scouted their facilities and transferred data to the SOU for the task of defeating them.

The 1060th Central Military District has strengthened its defenses by increasing its air defense budget — the command is afraid of air defense strikes on its storage. The coordinates of mine and torpedo weapons (military unit 81263) have been recorded.