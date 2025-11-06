ATESH conducted reconnaissance of the Russian army's strategic oil depot near Orel

Agents of the ATESH resistance movement conducted reconnaissance of a strategic oil depot in the Oryol region, which supplies the Russian occupiers on the Kharkiv and Kursk directions of the front.

ATESH learned important details about the strategic Russian oil depot

ATESH agents completed reconnaissance of a key oil depot in the Orel area — an important logistical hub in the supply system of the occupation forces.

As the partisans noted, up to 40% of fuel for enemy groups in the Kharkiv and Kursk directions passes through this facility.

According to agents, the occupiers are trying to protect the facility by stretching special anti-drone nets over the tanks.

But these precautions are useless — we have already received the exact coordinates of all key objects and diagrams of their location. Share

The facility is protected by several security rings, including patrols and FSB officers, but, according to ATESH sources, this system is vulnerable.

The network claims to have informants both outside the perimeter and within the facility's services — including data on supply schedules, vulnerable areas, and security operations.

All the information collected, ATESH reports, has been transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The network emphasized that each such logistics hub is a potential target for pinpoint strikes.