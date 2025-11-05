ATES and the Secret Organization of Ukrainians explored a factory in Orel that produces steel for Caliber missiles.

ATESH conducted reconnaissance of a military plant in Orel

Resistance agents conducted a detailed reconnaissance of the Oryol plant Severstal Steel Solutions, part of Russia's largest metallurgical corporation, PJSC Severstal.

Also, thanks to the company's employees — ethnic Ukrainians from the Secret Organization of Ukrainians — it was possible to establish the structure of production chains. Share

The enterprise produces armor and shipbuilding steels used for the production/repair/modernization of anti-aircraft missile systems, multiple launch rocket systems, armored vehicles, military vessels, and missiles.

Coordinates of the object: 53.044020907, 36.163911485 (Orel city, Orel industrial park, Severstal PJSC production complex).

Materials produced by Severstal are used in the creation of:

"Caliber" missiles;

BTR-82 armored personnel carriers and the Boomerang platform;

armored vehicles "Tiger", "Wolf", "Bear", "Typhoon", "Dozor";

self-propelled artillery installations "Hyacinth", "Acacia", "Msta-S";

Tornado multiple launch rocket systems;

anti-aircraft complexes "Pantsir-S1", "Tor-M2", S-300V/VM;

submarine and frigate hulls at the Sevmash, Yantar, and Admiralty Shipyards plants — Caliber missile carriers.

The plant in Orel plays a strategic role in supplying the Russian military industry, which is waging a war against Ukraine. Its destruction is critically important.