ATESH conducted a detailed reconnaissance of the Russian military-industrial complex in Orel — photo
Orel
Source:  ATESH

ATES and the Secret Organization of Ukrainians explored a factory in Orel that produces steel for Caliber missiles.

Points of attention

  • ATESH and the Secret Organization of Ukrainians conducted reconnaissance of a plant in Orel producing steel for Caliber missiles, uncovering vital intelligence for Ukraine.
  • The Severstal plant in Orel plays a strategic role in supplying materials for various military vehicles and systems, including armored vehicles, anti-aircraft missile systems, and multiple launch rocket systems.
  • The Ukrainian agents revealed the structure of production chains at the plant, highlighting the critical importance of the enterprise for Russia's military-industrial complex.

ATESH conducted reconnaissance of a military plant in Orel

Resistance agents conducted a detailed reconnaissance of the Oryol plant Severstal Steel Solutions, part of Russia's largest metallurgical corporation, PJSC Severstal.

Also, thanks to the company's employees — ethnic Ukrainians from the Secret Organization of Ukrainians — it was possible to establish the structure of production chains.

The enterprise produces armor and shipbuilding steels used for the production/repair/modernization of anti-aircraft missile systems, multiple launch rocket systems, armored vehicles, military vessels, and missiles.

Coordinates of the object: 53.044020907, 36.163911485 (Orel city, Orel industrial park, Severstal PJSC production complex).

Materials produced by Severstal are used in the creation of:

  • "Caliber" missiles;

  • BTR-82 armored personnel carriers and the Boomerang platform;

  • armored vehicles "Tiger", "Wolf", "Bear", "Typhoon", "Dozor";

  • self-propelled artillery installations "Hyacinth", "Acacia", "Msta-S";

  • Tornado multiple launch rocket systems;

  • anti-aircraft complexes "Pantsir-S1", "Tor-M2", S-300V/VM;

  • submarine and frigate hulls at the Sevmash, Yantar, and Admiralty Shipyards plants — Caliber missile carriers.

The plant in Orel plays a strategic role in supplying the Russian military industry, which is waging a war against Ukraine. Its destruction is critically important.

All collected intelligence data was transferred to the Defense Forces of Ukraine for planning strikes on enemy military-industrial complex facilities.

