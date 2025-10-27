In Sevastopol, the partisans conducted a comprehensive reconnaissance of the government communications department and the "Alpha" special unit. These strategic facilities are now the brain center of the occupiers.

ATESH reaches the occupiers' think tank in Sevastopol

As the partisans said, their agents completed a comprehensive reconnaissance of the Russian Federal Security Service's Government Communications Office in Sevastopol, as well as nearby facilities used by the Alpha special unit and for storing FSB equipment.

It is this group of buildings, with numerous antennas and satellite dishes on the roofs, that is the key control center for the occupation administration and security forces in Crimea.

These strategic facilities are now the brain center of the occupiers. They coordinate the actions of all security forces, transmit orders from the high command, and provide encrypted communication with Moscow and the occupation forces on the mainland of Ukraine.

According to agents, this is where new groups of high-ranking officers from Moscow have recently been stationed, arriving to strengthen control over the peninsula.

Despite the multi-level security system, traffic agents were able to obtain important data on operating modes, security schemes, personnel movement routes, and the transfer of secret documents between headquarters.

The collected information, including the exact coordinates of the facilities and the internal management structure, has already been transferred to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As noted in the movement, this information is of strategic importance for destabilizing the occupiers' system of governance in Crimea.