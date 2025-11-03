ATESH reconnoitered the location of a Russian special forces unit in Sevastopol

The ATESH resistance movement is conducting reconnaissance of the Russian Black Sea Fleet special forces unit in Sevastopol, which guards the Kerch Bridge.
Points of attention
- The ATESH resistance movement is conducting strategic reconnaissance of a Russian Black Sea Fleet special forces unit in Sevastopol, which guards the Kerch Bridge.
- The mission involved monitoring the movements of Russian special forces personnel, military vehicles, and other assets within the military unit.
- Data collected through reconnaissance was transferred to the Defense Forces of Ukraine to potentially weaken the security of the Crimean Bridge and reduce the presence of occupiers on the peninsula.
ATESH conducted reconnaissance of the Russian special forces unit in Sevastopol
The movement's agents conducted reconnaissance of the territory of the 102nd separate special-purpose detachment for combating underwater sabotage forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet in Konstantinovskaya Bay of Sevastopol.
According to media reports, this unit participates in the protection of the Crimean Bridge.
In addition, a military vehicle and a group of servicemen escorting the Russian special forces were recorded. The location of all the piers, an observation post, other boats and vehicles within the unit was also established.
The defeat of this military unit will weaken the security of the Crimean Bridge and reduce the presence of the occupiers on the peninsula. All data has been transferred to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
