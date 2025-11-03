ATESH reconnoitered the location of a Russian special forces unit in Sevastopol
ATESH
Source:  ATESH

The ATESH resistance movement is conducting reconnaissance of the Russian Black Sea Fleet special forces unit in Sevastopol, which guards the Kerch Bridge.

The movement's agents conducted reconnaissance of the territory of the 102nd separate special-purpose detachment for combating underwater sabotage forces and means of the Black Sea Fleet in Konstantinovskaya Bay of Sevastopol.

They recorded the movement of a rubber boat with Russian special forces personnel, who were probably returning from a combat mission.

According to media reports, this unit participates in the protection of the Crimean Bridge.

In addition, a military vehicle and a group of servicemen escorting the Russian special forces were recorded. The location of all the piers, an observation post, other boats and vehicles within the unit was also established.

The defeat of this military unit will weaken the security of the Crimean Bridge and reduce the presence of the occupiers on the peninsula. All data has been transferred to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

