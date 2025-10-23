Watch: ATESH carried out a daring sabotage on a railway in Chuvashia, Russia

An ATESH agent successfully conducted sabotage on a strategically important railway section near the settlement of Myslets in the Chuvash Republic.

As a result of the precise impact on key infrastructure facilities, the movement of military echelons in a critically important direction was temporarily blocked.

This railway junction is important for the transfer of military cargo from factories in the Volga and Urals, including equipment, ammunition, and fuel and lubricants. Share

Its incapacitation paralyzed the occupiers' logistics, disrupting timely supplies to the front and forcing the enemy to redirect cargo via extended routes, which created cascading disruptions in the supply system.