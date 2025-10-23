Watch: ATESH carried out a daring sabotage on a railway in Chuvashia, Russia
Category
Events
Publication date

Watch: ATESH carried out a daring sabotage on a railway in Chuvashia, Russia

bavovna
Читати українською
Source:  ATESH

An ATESH agent successfully conducted sabotage on a strategically important railway section near the settlement of Myslets in the Chuvash Republic.

Points of attention

  • ATESH agents successfully paralyzed the occupiers' railway transportation in Chuvashia, impacting the movement of military trains.
  • The sabotage led to the temporary blockage of a vital railway section used for transferring military cargo from factories in the Volga and Urals.
  • By disrupting logistics and supplies to the front, the ATES organization forced the enemy to redirect cargo through extended routes, causing cascading disruptions in the supply system.

ATESH agents paralyzed the occupiers' railway transportation in Chuvashia

As a result of the precise impact on key infrastructure facilities, the movement of military echelons in a critically important direction was temporarily blocked.

This railway junction is important for the transfer of military cargo from factories in the Volga and Urals, including equipment, ammunition, and fuel and lubricants.

Its incapacitation paralyzed the occupiers' logistics, disrupting timely supplies to the front and forcing the enemy to redirect cargo via extended routes, which created cascading disruptions in the supply system.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: ATESH agents carried out a daring sabotage near Berdyansk
ATESH
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
WAtch: ATESH carried out sabotage on the railway in occupied Volnovakha
Volnovakha
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: ATESH carried out a daring sabotage at the TOT of Zaporizhia region
bavovna

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?