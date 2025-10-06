Watch: ATESH carried out a daring sabotage at the TOT of Zaporizhia region

The ATESH resistance movement sabotaged the railway near Upper Tokmak, which paralyzed the supply of weapons and ammunition to the occupiers.

ATESH paralyzes the supply of occupiers in southern Ukraine

An ATES agent successfully sabotaged a railway in the Upper Tokmak area at coordinates 47°13'22.2"N 36°18'21.9"E.

Due to the destruction of a key relay cabinet, the movement of military cargo in the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions was temporarily blocked.

The enemy regularly transferred equipment, ammunition, fuel, and personnel through this area.

Currently, supplies are delayed, which creates a chain reaction of disruptions on the front line: the occupiers are forced to slow down their offensives and postpone preparations for new attacks.