The ATESH resistance movement sabotaged the railway near Upper Tokmak, which paralyzed the supply of weapons and ammunition to the occupiers.
Points of attention
- ATESH resistance movement carried out a daring sabotage near Upper Tokmak, disrupting the supply of weapons and ammunition to the occupiers in Zaporizhia region.
- The temporary blockage of military cargo movement resulted in a reduction in the pace of enemy offensives and postponed preparations for new attacks in southern Ukraine.
- By destroying a key relay cabinet, ATESH successfully paralyzed the movement of supplies, forcing the occupiers to slow down their activities on the front line.
ATESH paralyzes the supply of occupiers in southern Ukraine
An ATES agent successfully sabotaged a railway in the Upper Tokmak area at coordinates 47°13'22.2"N 36°18'21.9"E.
Due to the destruction of a key relay cabinet, the movement of military cargo in the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions was temporarily blocked.
The enemy regularly transferred equipment, ammunition, fuel, and personnel through this area.
Currently, supplies are delayed, which creates a chain reaction of disruptions on the front line: the occupiers are forced to slow down their offensives and postpone preparations for new attacks.
