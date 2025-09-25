Watch: ATESH agents carried out a daring sabotage near Berdyansk

ATESH agents in one of the military units in the Berdyansk region destroyed two pieces of military equipment: a fuel tanker and an UAZ.

ATESH set fire to enemy equipment near Berdyansk

This Russian military unit is actively participating in the fighting in the Zaporizhia direction, and now its combat capability is temporarily reduced.

The destruction of the fuel tanker and UAZ was a significant blow to the logistics and operational capabilities of the occupation forces. Share

Berdyansk fell under Russian occupation in late February 2022. The Russians used the Berdyansk port to transfer military equipment until the Ukrainian Armed Forces began striking it. The situation in the city remains difficult, and most residents are waiting for de-occupation.