Watch: ATESH agents carried out a daring sabotage near Berdyansk

ATESH agents in one of the military units in the Berdyansk region destroyed two pieces of military equipment: a fuel tanker and an UAZ.
- ATESH agents successfully executed a daring sabotage near Berdyansk by destroying a fuel tanker and a UAZ in a Russian military unit, crippling their combat capability.
- The destruction of military equipment dealt a significant blow to the logistics and operational capabilities of the occupation forces, impacting their effectiveness in the Zaporizhia direction.
This Russian military unit is actively participating in the fighting in the Zaporizhia direction, and now its combat capability is temporarily reduced.
Berdyansk fell under Russian occupation in late February 2022. The Russians used the Berdyansk port to transfer military equipment until the Ukrainian Armed Forces began striking it. The situation in the city remains difficult, and most residents are waiting for de-occupation.
