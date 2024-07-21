The authorities of Azerbaijan offer Ukraine and the EU countries the transit of natural gas to European countries through the Ukrainian GTS.

What is known about Azerbaijan's desire to transport gas to the EU through Ukraine

Journalists of the publication note that the contract concluded between Ukraine and Russia for gas transit to the EU expires at the end of this year.

Currently, as stated in the material, negotiations are ongoing between representatives of Ukraine, Russia and EU countries regarding the continuation of gas transit.

We will help if we can. I think that this agreement can be extended, - President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said on this occasion. Share

He emphasized that such EU countries as Austria and Slovakia will have serious problems if the transit of Russian gas through the territory of Ukraine is stopped.

GTS of Ukraine

The President of Azerbaijan noted that gas production in his country will grow thanks to new and existing projects in the Caspian Sea.

How Azerbaijan is trying to increase gas supplies to the EU

In 2022, Azerbaijan signed a memorandum of understanding with the European Commission to double gas exports to Europe to 20 billion cubic meters by 2027.

According to Aliyev, the country is "moving towards this goal". Exports to Europe will increase to nearly 13 billion cubic meters this year, from 11.8 billion cubic meters in 2023 and 8 billion cubic meters in 2021.

Supplies will be made through the so-called "Southern Gas Corridor", which connects Azerbaijan with Europe through Georgia and Turkey, Aliyev said.

After the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU is trying to wean itself off Russian gas, but some European countries continue to receive it through a pipeline that passes through Ukraine. The transit agreement expires at the end of 2024, after which supplies of Russian gas will cease.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, that Ukraine is conducting negotiations on the supply of natural gas from Azerbaijan to the EU, seeking to preserve its role as a transit country and help ensure the energy security of its western neighbors.