At once, four banks in Kyrgyzstan officially announced that they were severing cooperation with the aggressor country of the Russian Federation. This will create additional problems for Russia.
Banks of Kyrgyzstan have joined the sanctions against the Russian Federation
Four Kyrgyz banks announced their decision within a day: they confirmed that they are joining the anti-Russian sanctions and suspending transactions.
What is important to understand is that we are talking about:
"Demir",
"KICB",
"MBank",
"Keremet".
By the way, the latter is generally the largest bank in the country.
Against this background, one cannot ignore the fact that Kyrgyzstan is one of Russia's closest partners.
Russia is unable to solve this problem
Currently, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation is doing everything possible to create an "anti-sanctions coalition", but even Moscow's long-time allies do not like this idea too much.
This fact has already been publicly acknowledged by the director of the Department of Economic Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Birichevsky.
He publicly complains about the fact that official Washington exerts significant pressure on Russia's main partners — China and India.
According to him, the United States also promises investments and technologies to the countries of Central Asia and the South Caucasus in exchange for them breaking off cooperation with the aggressor country.
