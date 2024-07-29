What is known about problems in trade between the Russian Federation and China

As reported by the Russian Kommersant media, the Chinese authorities are strengthening the requirements for settlements in trade transactions with Russian companies from the end of 2023, after the US President Joe Biden allowed the Ministry of Finance to introduce secondary sanctions against credit organizations of third countries for cooperation with Russian sanctioned companies and assistance to the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation.

It is noted that a number of recent US sanctions have caused delays in payments for up to several weeks on the part of China.

Trade of the Russian Federation with China

At the same time, it is not uncommon for settlements with Russian companies to be canceled altogether without explaining the reasons.

In such conditions, Russian companies experience losses on the exchange rate and conversion, and also pay the corresponding commission.

From our experience, banks do not ask for anything: money simply hangs on correspondent accounts for 30-40 days and is returned, - explains the managing partner of the consulting company Oleksiy Sapozhnikov. Share

He noted that sometimes Russian companies receive goods, and Chinese suppliers cannot receive payment for them for 5-6 months.

However, more often than not, deliveries continue on postpaid terms.

Russian companies increasingly have to resort to the services of intermediaries - payment agents or "trading houses".