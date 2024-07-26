Chinese manufacturers, with the permission of Beijing, supply Russia with the necessary equipment, which is used to continue the Kremlin's criminal war against Ukraine.

How China is helping Russia to wage war against Ukraine

In particular, according to the publication, we are talking, in particular, about the supply of complex machines for the production of weapons.

According to the UN, China's export of this equipment increased more than 2 times last year.

In particular, the Chinese company Shandong Oree Laser Technology Co. makes money from the sale of laser machines, with which Russia manufactures weapons for the war against Ukraine.

Last month, this company and dozens of other similar Chinese manufacturers were hit by US sanctions.

It is known that the company is engaged in the production of fiber laser cutters intended for use in civilian purposes.

However, this equipment can also be used to produce drones.

Chinese laser machine for metal processing

Representatives of the US Treasury note that Oree Laser supplied Russia with metalworking and other related equipment.

In addition, Chinese manufacturers supply electronics to Russia.

According to the UN Comtrade database, Chinese companies sold $245 million worth of laser machines to Russia last year.

In 2022, China sold similar equipment to Russia for $162 million.

In 2021, Chinese exports of laser machines to Russia amounted to only 90 million.

China also separately exported $390 million worth of metalworking machines to Russia in 2023, up from $94 million a year earlier.

Russia has become completely dependent on the supply of all types of machines and their parts from China, - notes Pavlo Luzin, a researcher at Tufts University. Share

According to the scientist, 90% of imported machines come from China.

Even machines made in Russia contain Chinese-made components.

How the Chinese government reacts to the cooperation of private companies with Russia

Analysts say Beijing, which tightly controls its private sector, has allowed companies to continue doing any business with Russia.

Journalists emphasize that Oree Laser's relations with Russia date back to the Kremlin's criminal war against Ukraine.

The company published videos taken before 2022 in which Russian customers pose next to their cars.

Russian industry does not produce such machines as Oree precision laser cutters.

Before the start of a large-scale war against Ukraine and the introduction of Western sanctions, Russia bought these tools from European, Japanese, South Korean and other manufacturers.

The company's Oree Laser fiber laser tools are an example of equipment used by the Russian defense industry to produce military drones, jet armor and other military equipment.

Fiber laser cutters are capable of cutting metal into precise shapes that cannot be duplicated by the human hand.

The general profile of Oree Laser is consistent with other Chinese manufacturers of laser machines used by the Russian defense industry.

Oree Laser is supported by the Chinese government.

Beijing has so far done little to stop private companies from supplying Russia's defense industry.