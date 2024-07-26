The EU urged China to influence Russia to end the war against Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

The EU urged China to influence Russia to end the war against Ukraine

European Commission
European Commission
Читати українською

European Commission spokeswoman Nabila Massrali noted that China has the ability to influence Russia regarding the Kremlin's criminal war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The European Commission urges China to utilize its leverage over Russia to halt the ongoing war in Ukraine.
  • China, while officially neutral, remains a key partner of Russia and supports its initiatives while advocating for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.
  • The EU supports Ukraine's 'Peace Formula' as the sole acceptable option to end the war, emphasizing the need for China to intervene and stop Russia's aggressive actions.
  • China's position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict involves backing Russia while promoting its own peace initiatives, amidst calls for a diplomatic solution.
  • The relationship between China and Russia, including trade ties and shared initiatives, influences China's stance on the conflict and its potential to influence Russia's actions.

Can China force Russia to stop its criminal war against Ukraine

It is not my business to comment on the relations between China and Ukraine at this time. What I can say is that we have a very clear position regarding Ukraine. We have constantly proclaimed this position, including to our colleagues in China. She said that China, as a member of the UN and the UN Security Council, should use its influence on Russia to stop this war in Ukraine, Massraly said.

According to the spokeswoman of the European Commission, the EU supports the implementation of the "Peace Formula" proposed by Ukraine, which is currently the only acceptable option for ending the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

For us, the peace plan is the peace plan of President Zelensky. The high representative of the EU stated this very clearly last Monday during the Council of EU Ministers on Foreign Affairs, this issue was discussed among the 27 ministers, Massrali stressed.

According to her, the position of the European Commission regarding the peace plan has never changed, and it has always been that Ukraine should be a part of these negotiations.

What is known about China's position regarding Russia's war against Ukraine

According to the journalists of The Wall Street Journal, after meeting with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, the head of Chinese diplomacy, Wang Yi, continued to call for a diplomatic solution to the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.

The material emphasizes that while officially maintaining neutrality, China remained a key partner of Russia, providing it with support and helping it survive Western sanctions.

China calls for peace in Ukraine and supports the Russian Federation in continuing the war
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin

China supplies Russia with consumer goods and dual-use goods for the defense sector, and also buys Russian oil and gas.

Meanwhile, China also insists on the implementation of its own peace initiatives, which were announced jointly with Brazil.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
China remains a key supplier of electronics to Russia
Merchant ships
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
China deceived Russia with a project to develop a new aircraft
Aircraft C929
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
China supplies military parts to the Russian Federation through a Belarusian contractor
China supplies military parts to the Russian Federation through a Belarusian contractor

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?