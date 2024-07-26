European Commission spokeswoman Nabila Massrali noted that China has the ability to influence Russia regarding the Kremlin's criminal war against Ukraine.

Can China force Russia to stop its criminal war against Ukraine

It is not my business to comment on the relations between China and Ukraine at this time. What I can say is that we have a very clear position regarding Ukraine. We have constantly proclaimed this position, including to our colleagues in China. She said that China, as a member of the UN and the UN Security Council, should use its influence on Russia to stop this war in Ukraine, Massraly said.

According to the spokeswoman of the European Commission, the EU supports the implementation of the "Peace Formula" proposed by Ukraine, which is currently the only acceptable option for ending the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

For us, the peace plan is the peace plan of President Zelensky. The high representative of the EU stated this very clearly last Monday during the Council of EU Ministers on Foreign Affairs, this issue was discussed among the 27 ministers, Massrali stressed.

According to her, the position of the European Commission regarding the peace plan has never changed, and it has always been that Ukraine should be a part of these negotiations.

What is known about China's position regarding Russia's war against Ukraine

According to the journalists of The Wall Street Journal, after meeting with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, the head of Chinese diplomacy, Wang Yi, continued to call for a diplomatic solution to the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.

The material emphasizes that while officially maintaining neutrality, China remained a key partner of Russia, providing it with support and helping it survive Western sanctions.

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin

China supplies Russia with consumer goods and dual-use goods for the defense sector, and also buys Russian oil and gas.

Meanwhile, China also insists on the implementation of its own peace initiatives, which were announced jointly with Brazil.