Battle for Kyiv. Warrior scout "Caesar" shared exclusive details

"Caesar" is one of the intelligence soldiers from the "Kabul Nine" and a representative of the elite special forces of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. He told Western journalists about his combat path, and also disclosed the previously unknown fact of the fateful battle for the Ukrainian capital.
Points of attention
- Heroic defense of the capital from the Russian occupation — joint actions of soldiers of the GUR and ZSU.
- The bravery and cunning of Ukrainian special forces led to the loss of enemy equipment and forced it to retreat.
- The successful operation of the soldiers-reconnaissance forces of the GUR impressed the world community and raised the fighting spirit of Ukrainians.
How DIU soldiers helped the Armed Forces of Ukraine save Kyiv from Russian occupation
According to “Caesar”, he was always aware that a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine was inevitable.
"Caesar" recalls that when the Russian invaders launched an attack on the capital, he and "Marcus", as well as another of their brothers who participated in the Kabul mission, were sent to Brovary, a town on the outskirts of the capital, to prepare a defense against a 60-kilometer Columns of Russian military equipment.
As the soldier notes, the first enemy tank was hit at close range by anti-tank weapons, and the rest of the column — at least three dozen vehicles — decided to turn back in panic.
The video of this fight is extremely popular on the Internet.
The GUR fighters managed to sow panic among the occupiers
After the scout soldiers opened fire, true chaos ensued, which the enemy forces could not control.
Later, another Russian tank was hit, this time one of those at the end of the column.
Interestingly, the remaining tanks retreated at top speed, leaving behind two burning vehicles and their crews.
"Skybin! Are these your boys?' a Canadian journalist wrote to Marcus when he saw the video.
"So. Nothing special. Just logic," he replied, adding a smiley at the end.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-