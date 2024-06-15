Battle for Kyiv. Warrior scout "Caesar" shared exclusive details

"Caesar" is one of the intelligence soldiers from the "Kabul Nine" and a representative of the elite special forces of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. He told Western journalists about his combat path, and also disclosed the previously unknown fact of the fateful battle for the Ukrainian capital.

How DIU soldiers helped the Armed Forces of Ukraine save Kyiv from Russian occupation

According to “Caesar”, he was always aware that a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine was inevitable.

Kyrylo Budanov told us not to allow the capture of Kyiv, because if the capital of Ukraine is captured, the war will be over. We all understood that if we were captured or surrounded, we would not have any chance to stay alive, - says the soldier-reconnaissance. Share

"Caesar" recalls that when the Russian invaders launched an attack on the capital, he and "Marcus", as well as another of their brothers who participated in the Kabul mission, were sent to Brovary, a town on the outskirts of the capital, to prepare a defense against a 60-kilometer Columns of Russian military equipment.

As the soldier notes, the first enemy tank was hit at close range by anti-tank weapons, and the rest of the column — at least three dozen vehicles — decided to turn back in panic.

The video of this fight is extremely popular on the Internet.

The GUR fighters managed to sow panic among the occupiers

After the scout soldiers opened fire, true chaos ensued, which the enemy forces could not control.

Later, another Russian tank was hit, this time one of those at the end of the column.

Interestingly, the remaining tanks retreated at top speed, leaving behind two burning vehicles and their crews.