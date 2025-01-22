Beating of a girl in Bila Tserkva. A preventive measure was chosen for the suspect teenager

On January 22, a court ordered a 16-year-old teenager, suspected of torturing and extorting money from a 12-year-old child in Bila Tserkva, to spend two months in custody without bail.

It was previously reported that the young man was suspected of torture and extortion (Part 4 of Article 189, Part 1 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

During the investigation, law enforcement officers changed the qualification of the actions of all persons involved in the incident. Their actions are currently being investigated under the article that provides for torture committed by a group of persons in a prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The maximum penalty under this article is up to 10 years in prison.

Police reveal new details of the case

As Viktor Luhovyi, head of the investigative department of the Main Directorate of the National Police (GUNP) in the Kyiv region, reported during a briefing, law enforcement officers identified 10 participants in the conflict.

All their personal data has been established. The individuals have been identified. And investigative and procedural actions are being taken against them.

The participants in the conflict are between 12 and 16 years old. At the same time, children are not subjects of the commission of a criminal offense. One of them, who is already 16 years old, has been declared a suspect.

The other children do not have status at this time and are participants in the events until all necessary investigative and procedural actions are completed.