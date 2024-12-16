Explosives detonated near a police station — teenage suspects detained in Kharkiv

In Kharkiv, law enforcement officers detained two 15-year-old teenagers who were carrying out tasks for Russian special services, organizing terrorist attacks in the city. In particular, they detonated explosive devices near two regional police stations.
- The detained teenagers carried out explosions near regional police stations in Kharkiv on the instructions of Russian special services.
- The attackers turned out to be two 15-year-old participants who were recruited via Telegram and offered money for terrorist attacks.
- The guy made the explosives himself, the girl received a ready-made device from a cache for detonation.
- The SBU detained the teenagers hot on their trail, and they now face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.
- Hot on the heels of the suspects, preventive measures in the form of arrest without the right to bail have already been chosen.
What is known about the detained teenagers recruited by the Russian Federation?
On the instructions of curators from the Russian Federation, teenagers carried out explosions near regional police stations in the Slobidsky and Kholodnohirsky districts of Kharkiv on December 8 and 9, 2024. Fortunately, there were no casualties as a result of the incidents.
The attackers turned out to be a boy and a girl, whom the occupiers recruited through Telegram channels, offering "easy" money. Although they acted separately, they had a common coordinator.
Explosive devices were left near regional police stations, after which they were remotely activated using mobile phones.
Russian intelligence services recorded videos of the explosions, trying to spread panic among the population and destabilize the situation in the region.
According to the SBU, the suspects were detained "hot on the trail."
What punishment does the detainees face?
The court chose preventive measures in the form of arrest without the right to bail for both suspects.
Both teenagers have been charged with committing terrorist acts (Part 2, Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Despite their young age, they face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.
