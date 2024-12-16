Explosives detonated near a police station — teenage suspects detained in Kharkiv

In Kharkiv, law enforcement officers detained two 15-year-old teenagers who were carrying out tasks for Russian special services, organizing terrorist attacks in the city. In particular, they detonated explosive devices near two regional police stations.

What is known about the detained teenagers recruited by the Russian Federation?

On the instructions of curators from the Russian Federation, teenagers carried out explosions near regional police stations in the Slobidsky and Kholodnohirsky districts of Kharkiv on December 8 and 9, 2024. Fortunately, there were no casualties as a result of the incidents.

The attackers turned out to be a boy and a girl, whom the occupiers recruited through Telegram channels, offering "easy" money. Although they acted separately, they had a common coordinator.

The guy made the explosives himself, adding metal elements to enhance the damage, and installed a remote detonator. The girl received the ready-made explosive device from a hidden cache. Share

Explosive devices were left near regional police stations, after which they were remotely activated using mobile phones.

Russian intelligence services recorded videos of the explosions, trying to spread panic among the population and destabilize the situation in the region.

According to the SBU, the suspects were detained "hot on the trail."

What punishment does the detainees face?

The court chose preventive measures in the form of arrest without the right to bail for both suspects.