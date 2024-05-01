Self-proclaimed Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has called on the Belarusian team to ‘punch their opponents in the face’ as his country's athletes, as well as Russians, are allowed to participate in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

It is noted that Russian and Belarusian athletes will not have the right to perform with national symbols during the Olympics.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus will be granted the status of neutral participants in the 2024 Olympic Games if they pass the commission's scrutiny of their non-involvement in the army and assure that they do not support Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

For his part, Lukashenka said that he would not prevent Belarusian athletes from travelling to the Olympics in a neutral status.

During his speech, the Belarusian leader outlined what every Belarusian athlete should do at the Games in Paris.

This is the athlete's business. If he decides to take part in the Olympics, he will be even angrier. You know, attitude and aggressiveness in sport are important. But if you've already qualified and are going there in a neutral status, punch them in the face, show them that you are a real Belarusian. We will still understand that you are a Belarusian, and when you win, it's a good topic for us to beat them up politically,' the Belarusian dictator boldly declares.

How Russians and Belarusians were allowed to participate in the Olympics

At first, Russians and Belarusians were suspended from all competitions. Then the suspension was eased and they were gradually returned to various sports. Moreover, it came to the Olympics.

However, the International Olympic Committee, headed by Thomas Bach, did everything possible to allow representatives of hostile countries to compete in the 4th anniversary event.

Many Russian athletes refused to participate in the Games. They either did not have time to qualify or are outraged by their neutral status.