Belarusian opposition leader Tikhanovskaya arrived in Kyiv at the invitation of Zelenskyy

Belarusian opposition leader Svitlana Tikhanovskaya, at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, arrived in Kyiv on the morning of May 25 for her first visit to Ukraine.

Tikhanovskaya visited Kyiv for the first time at the invitation of Zelenskyy

This is reported by the newspaper "Zerkalo".

Together with Tsikhanouskaya, her advisors Franak Vyachorka, Denys Kuchynskyi, and Anatoliy Lebedko, Deputy Head of the Joint Transitional Cabinet (JTC) Pavlo Latushko, Head of the JTC Staff Valeriy Matskevich, and JTC Representative for Social Issues Olga Zazulinska arrived in the Ukrainian capital.

It is noted that Tikhanovskaya has a meeting scheduled with the leadership of Ukraine.

She will also participate in the International Summit of Cities and Regions. This is an annual event within the framework of the activities of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine, aimed at attracting international support for the country's recovery. Share

Tikhanovskaya on a Ukrzaliznytsia train

Earlier, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga announced at an online briefing on May 22 that Tikhanovskaya's visit to Ukraine was to take place "soon."