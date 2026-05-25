Belarusian opposition leader Tikhanovskaya arrived in Kyiv at the invitation of Zelenskyy

Belarusian opposition leader Svitlana Tikhanovskaya, at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, arrived in Kyiv on the morning of May 25 for her first visit to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Belarusian opposition leader Svitlana Tikhanovskaya arrived in Kyiv for her first visit at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
- Svitlana Tikhanovskaya will take part in the International Summit of Cities and Regions in Kyiv, focusing on garnering international support for Ukraine's recovery.
Tikhanovskaya visited Kyiv for the first time at the invitation of Zelenskyy
This is reported by the newspaper "Zerkalo".
Together with Tsikhanouskaya, her advisors Franak Vyachorka, Denys Kuchynskyi, and Anatoliy Lebedko, Deputy Head of the Joint Transitional Cabinet (JTC) Pavlo Latushko, Head of the JTC Staff Valeriy Matskevich, and JTC Representative for Social Issues Olga Zazulinska arrived in the Ukrainian capital.
It is noted that Tikhanovskaya has a meeting scheduled with the leadership of Ukraine.
Earlier, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga announced at an online briefing on May 22 that Tikhanovskaya's visit to Ukraine was to take place "soon."
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