Tikhanovskaya addressed Zelensky after his New Year's speech
Tikhanovskaya addressed Zelensky after his New Year's speech

Zelensky did not forget to mention Belarus
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Belarusian opposition leader Svitlana Tikhanovskaya thanked Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky for mentioning the future of Belarus in his New Year's speech.

  • Tikhanovskaya expressed gratitude to Zelensky for the support of the Belarusian people.
  • Zelensky recalled the importance of supporting all peoples who stand for freedom, including Belarusians, Moldovans, and Georgians.
  • The Head of State wished that 2025 would be the year of Ukraine and its victory in the war.

I am sure that the day will come when we will all say: "Long live Belarus!".

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

These words were uttered in the president's speech after he emphasized the need to "support all peoples who stand for freedom," mentioning the Belarusian people along with the Moldovan and Georgian people.

After midnight, Svitlana Tikhanovskaya posted a fragment of this speech by the Ukrainian leader on the X platform.

The oppositionist expressed gratitude for the powerful call to support Belarusians who defend freedom.

"Our fight for dignity and democracy unites us. Together we prove that no dictator can break the spirit of those who believe in freedom," Svitlana Tikhanovskaya commented on Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech.

What else did Zelensky talk about in his New Year's speech?

The Ukrainian leader recalled what the past year was like for Ukrainians, who continue to fight for their own independence.

I thank you for 2024. To our people, who are going through all the difficulties with dignity. To people for whom being citizens of Ukraine is a matter of pride. And for me, it is a matter of pride to be the president of such people, Ukrainians, who prove: no cruise missiles can defeat a people who have wings.

In addition, the head of state expressed gratitude to all of Ukraine's allies who helped it survive this extremely difficult war for survival.

I remember talking to Joe Biden after the Russian invasion. I remember talking to Donald Trump after his election. All the conversations with congressmen, senators, ordinary Americans, with everyone who supports us in the US, Europe, the world — in these many and different conversations there was always unity in the main thing: Putin cannot win. Ukraine will prevail. Putin cannot win. Ukraine will prevail.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy wished that 2025 would be the year of Ukraine, the year of our victory.

We know that peace will not be given to us. But we will do everything to stop Russia and end the war… Happy New Year, dear people! Happy New Year, Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!

