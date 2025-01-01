Tikhanovskaya addressed Zelensky after his New Year's speech

Belarusian opposition leader Svitlana Tikhanovskaya thanked Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky for mentioning the future of Belarus in his New Year's speech.
- Tikhanovskaya expressed gratitude to Zelensky for the support of the Belarusian people.
- Zelensky recalled the importance of supporting all peoples who stand for freedom, including Belarusians, Moldovans, and Georgians.
- The Head of State wished that 2025 would be the year of Ukraine and its victory in the war.
Zelensky did not forget to mention Belarus
These words were uttered in the president's speech after he emphasized the need to "support all peoples who stand for freedom," mentioning the Belarusian people along with the Moldovan and Georgian people.
After midnight, Svitlana Tikhanovskaya posted a fragment of this speech by the Ukrainian leader on the X platform.
The oppositionist expressed gratitude for the powerful call to support Belarusians who defend freedom.
What else did Zelensky talk about in his New Year's speech?
The Ukrainian leader recalled what the past year was like for Ukrainians, who continue to fight for their own independence.
In addition, the head of state expressed gratitude to all of Ukraine's allies who helped it survive this extremely difficult war for survival.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy wished that 2025 would be the year of Ukraine, the year of our victory.
