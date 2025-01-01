Tikhanovskaya addressed Zelensky after his New Year's speech

Belarusian opposition leader Svitlana Tikhanovskaya thanked Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky for mentioning the future of Belarus in his New Year's speech.

Zelensky did not forget to mention Belarus

I am sure that the day will come when we will all say: "Long live Belarus!". Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

These words were uttered in the president's speech after he emphasized the need to "support all peoples who stand for freedom," mentioning the Belarusian people along with the Moldovan and Georgian people.

After midnight, Svitlana Tikhanovskaya posted a fragment of this speech by the Ukrainian leader on the X platform.

Thank you, 🇺🇦 President @ZelenskyyUa, for your powerful call to support Belarusians defending freedom. Our fight for dignity and democracy unites us. Together, we prove that no dictator can break the spirit of those who believe in freedom. pic.twitter.com/e4jZXP4unp — Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) December 31, 2024

The oppositionist expressed gratitude for the powerful call to support Belarusians who defend freedom.

"Our fight for dignity and democracy unites us. Together we prove that no dictator can break the spirit of those who believe in freedom," Svitlana Tikhanovskaya commented on Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech. Share

What else did Zelensky talk about in his New Year's speech?

The Ukrainian leader recalled what the past year was like for Ukrainians, who continue to fight for their own independence.

I thank you for 2024. To our people, who are going through all the difficulties with dignity. To people for whom being citizens of Ukraine is a matter of pride. And for me, it is a matter of pride to be the president of such people, Ukrainians, who prove: no cruise missiles can defeat a people who have wings. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

In addition, the head of state expressed gratitude to all of Ukraine's allies who helped it survive this extremely difficult war for survival.

I remember talking to Joe Biden after the Russian invasion. I remember talking to Donald Trump after his election. All the conversations with congressmen, senators, ordinary Americans, with everyone who supports us in the US, Europe, the world — in these many and different conversations there was always unity in the main thing: Putin cannot win. Ukraine will prevail. Putin cannot win. Ukraine will prevail. Share

Volodymyr Zelenskyy wished that 2025 would be the year of Ukraine, the year of our victory.