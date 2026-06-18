Belgium promises to deliver 7 F-16 fighters to Ukraine in 2026

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken has announced plans to supply F-16 fighter jets to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Belgium's Defense Minister Theo Francken announced plans to supply 7 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in 2026, a significant increase from the previously promised number.
- The F-16 fighters will play a crucial role in defending Ukraine from Russian aggression and are seen as an essential platform against Shaheds and cruise missiles.
Ukraine will receive additional F-16s from Belgium
He stated this in a conversation with journalists before the start of the NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels.
Franken reported that Belgium has already decided to transfer more fighter jets to the Armed Forces of Ukraine than previously promised.
We are increasing assistance to Ukraine. We will deliver seven F-16s this year, four of them for spare parts, three ready to perform missions in the skies of Ukraine, to defend Ukraine from Russian aggression.
Previously, Belgium promised to transfer only four non-combat-ready fighters to Ukraine, to be used as a donor of spare parts for other F-16s.
Brussels initially planned to deliver these F-16s in 2025-26, but so far no start of deliveries has been reported.
The minister said he considered it important to also transfer functional fighters, as they have proven themselves to be "a good platform against Shaheds and cruise missiles."
The Ministry of Defense plans to significantly increase the volume of supplies, but the minister avoided specifics.
Currently, the Belgian Air Force is armed with, according to various sources, over 40 F-16 aircraft.
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