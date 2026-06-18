Belgium promises to deliver 7 F-16 fighters to Ukraine in 2026

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken has announced plans to supply F-16 fighter jets to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukraine will receive additional F-16s from Belgium

He stated this in a conversation with journalists before the start of the NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels.

Franken reported that Belgium has already decided to transfer more fighter jets to the Armed Forces of Ukraine than previously promised.

We are increasing assistance to Ukraine. We will deliver seven F-16s this year, four of them for spare parts, three ready to perform missions in the skies of Ukraine, to defend Ukraine from Russian aggression.

Previously, Belgium promised to transfer only four non-combat-ready fighters to Ukraine, to be used as a donor of spare parts for other F-16s.

Brussels initially planned to deliver these F-16s in 2025-26, but so far no start of deliveries has been reported.

The minister said he considered it important to also transfer functional fighters, as they have proven themselves to be "a good platform against Shaheds and cruise missiles."

The Ministry of Defense plans to significantly increase the volume of supplies, but the minister avoided specifics.

I will propose to the government to transfer all F-16s to Ukraine in the coming years — and this will depend on our receipt of the F-35. We have a role in protecting the skies, in the nuclear doctrine, and we must fulfill this role. Share

Currently, the Belgian Air Force is armed with, according to various sources, over 40 F-16 aircraft.