Biden is ready to withdraw from the presidential race on only one condition

According to journalists, the current American leader Joe Biden is ready to fight for the presidential seat with his rival Donald Trump. However, he can drop out of the race if his family so decides.

Biden will listen to the opinion of his family members

The editors of the publication emphasize that the head of the White House does not give up just because his family and close friends believe in his victory.

If Biden stays, it will be for the same reason he decided to run again. He and his family believe that his chances of defeating Trump are higher than those of Vice President Kamala Harris, the report says. Share

According to journalists, the first lady of the United States, Biden's younger sister Valerie and 85-year-old Ted Kaufman - a longtime friend and constant adviser to the president - as well as a small group of White House advisers, are the people whose opinions the American leader relies on.

This perennial kitchen cabinet operates as an extended family, a council of elders and a ruling oligarchy. Only these allies have an influence on important and small decisions in the life and presidency of Biden, the publication writes. Share

How Biden comments on his failure during the debate with Trump

I understand the concern over the debate. It was not a great night for me. But also for Trump, he said.

According to Biden, he realizes that the performance was indeed unsuccessful, despite this, he believes that he will be able to defeat his opponent.