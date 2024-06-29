Biden says it is 'hard to debate a liar' like Trump

US President Joe Biden noted that he successfully coped during the debate with his opponent in the elections, Donald Trump.
Biden claims good performance in a debate with Trump
In response to reporters' questions about calls from some Democratic Party representatives to him to withdraw from the election race, Biden said he had no worries about the results.
The US president explained that he had a sore throat during the debate.
The White House also noted that Biden had a cold during the debate.
At the same time, the American leader complained about Trump himself.
He reminded that, according to The New York Times journalists, Trump lied at least 26 times during the debate.
What is known about criticism of Biden's speech by representatives of the Democratic Party
According to The New York Times, after the debate between Biden and Trump, fellow party members of the current president accused him of a speech that was too unconvincing and began to discuss replacing his candidacy in the elections.
Representatives of the Democratic Party also actively discussed the possibility of replacing Biden with another candidate from the Democratic Party in the evening broadcasts of the leading American TV channels.
At the same time, replacing a candidate in a presidential election at such a late stage may be a complicated technical task.
